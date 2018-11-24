International

Iran's Rouhani calls Israel a ‘cancerous tumor’

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a military parade marking the 38th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in front of the shrine of the late revolutionary founder, Ayatollah Khomeini, outside Tehran, Iran, in this file photo.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a military parade marking the 38th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in front of the shrine of the late revolutionary founder, Ayatollah Khomeini, outside Tehran, Iran, in this file photo.   | Photo Credit: AP

Iran’s leaders frequently condemn Israel and predict its demise, but Mr. Rouhani, a relative moderate, rarely employs such rhetoric.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has called Israel a “cancerous tumor” established by Western countries to advance their interests in the Middle East.

Addressing an annual Islamic Unity Conference on Saturday, Mr. Rouhani said “one of the ominous results of World War II was the formation of a cancerous tumor in the region.” He went on to refer to Israel as a “fake regime” set up by Western countries.

Mr. Rouhani says the United States cultivates close ties with “regional Muslim nations” to protect Israel, an apparent reference to Iran’s archrivals Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Iran supports militant groups like Hezbollah and Hamas that are pledged to Israel’s destruction.

