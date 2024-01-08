GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Iran weakened by internal woes amid West Asia crisis

Wednesday’s attack claimed by the IS is a reminder that Iran faces strong threats

January 08, 2024 07:52 am | Updated 07:53 am IST

AFP
Iranian mourners gathered around coffins wrapped with the Iranian flags during the funeral ceremony for victims of an explosion on January 5, 2024, in Kerman, Iran.

Iranian mourners gathered around coffins wrapped with the Iranian flags during the funeral ceremony for victims of an explosion on January 5, 2024, in Kerman, Iran. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Iran stands accused by the West of playing a key role in unrest plaguing West Asia, but twin bombings claimed by Islamic State group jihadists are a keen reminder of its own internal weaknesses, analysts say.

Wednesday’s double suicide bombing left about 90 dead during a ceremony near the tomb of General Qasem Soleimani, on the fourth anniversary of the death of the revered former commander from powerful Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

Iran, sworn enemy of Israel, has established an “axis of Iranian resistance” in the region, relying on Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group, Shiite militias in Iraq and Syria, and Huthi rebels in Yemen.

“Iran does not need to mobilise a single Iranian soldier. Its proxies do the work,” said Hasni Abidi, director of the Center for Studies and Research on the Arab and Mediterranean World in Geneva.

‘Remains fragile’

But while Iran has become “an important regional power with an enormous ability to do harm, it is internally fragile”, he added.

Tehran has denied any role in the October 7 attacks when Iran-backed Hamas militants stormed across the Gaza border with Israel, in a bloody operation which left some 1,140 people dead, according Israeli official figures. The Islamic Republic has also rejected any notion that it has helped foment Houthi attacks against ships in a key Red Sea strait in the months since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, which have badly disrupted international trade.

Wednesday’s attack claimed by the IS jihadists is a potent reminder that Israel is not Tehran’s only adversary, and it faces other, strong internal threats.

“The fact that the Islamic Republic remains vulnerable to terrorism and cannot protect its own citizens from a massive attack reveals serious security weaknesses,” said Sanam Vakil, a director with the Chatham House think tank. “The political and security establishment will certainly be seen to be culpable,” he added.

Related Topics

Iran

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.