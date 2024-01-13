GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Iran says U.S.-U.K. attack on Houthis will fuel instability in region

“These attacks are a clear violation of Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a breach of international laws,” said Iran’s foreign ministry

January 13, 2024 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - DUBAI

Reuters
A man holds up a Palestinian flag during a demonstration in which worshippers show their support of Palestinians and condemning the U.S. and British militaries strike against Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen, after Friday prayer in Tehran, Iran, on January 12, 2024.

A man holds up a Palestinian flag during a demonstration in which worshippers show their support of Palestinians and condemning the U.S. and British militaries strike against Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen, after Friday prayer in Tehran, Iran, on January 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Iran on Friday condemned the U.S.-British attack on Houthis in Yemen, warning that it will fuel "insecurity and instability" in the region, Iranian state media reported.

ALSO READ
Russia calls for UNSC meeting after U.S. and Britain strike Yemen

"We strongly condemn the military attacks carried out this morning by the United States and the United Kingdom on several cities in Yemen", said Nasser Kanaani, spokesperson at Iran's foreign ministry.

"These attacks are a clear violation of Yemen's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a breach of international laws," he added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian praised the Iran-aligned Houthis' actions against Israel-linked vessels and said the movement upholds maritime security. He urged the United States to end its all-out support for Israel.

"Yemen's action in...confronting the genocide of the Israeli regime is admirable. Sanaa strictly adheres to maritime security," Amirabdollahian said on the X platform.

"Instead of attacking Yemen, the White House should immediately stop all-out military and security cooperation with Tel Aviv — against the people of Gaza and the West Bank — to restore security across the region," he added.

The Houthis have vowed to respond to the attacks but analysts said on Friday the prospects of these Western strikes igniting a regional war seem limited for now as Tehran seeks to avoid getting sucked directly into all-out conflict.

