Imran Khan hails Putin’s remark against Islamophobia

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday spoke to Vladimir Putin and exchanged views on bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international issues and also appreciated the Russian President’s “emphatic statement” that freedom of speech could not be a pretext to abuse the Prophet.

During a telephonic conversation with Mr. Putin, Mr. Khan said he has regularly highlighted the appalling rise in Islamophobia and associated hatred in his addresses to the UN General Assembly, pointing towards its serious ramifications, the Foreign Office said in a statement. He “appreciated President’s Putin statement that insulting Holy Prophet Muhammad does not count as an expression of artistic freedom”, it said.


