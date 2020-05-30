International

Hong Kong officials protest U.S. move

Anti-U.S. voices: A pro-China activist protesting outside the U.S. consulate in Hong Kong on Saturday.

Anti-U.S. voices: A pro-China activist protesting outside the U.S. consulate in Hong Kong on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: ISAAC LAWRENCE

President Trump ended city’s special status for customs and travel purposes

Hong Kong officials lashed out on Saturday at moves by U.S. President Donald Trump to strip the city of its special status in a bid to punish China for imposing national security laws on the global financial hub.

Speaking hours after Mr. Trump said the city no longer warranted economic privileges and that some officials could face sanctions, Security Minister John Lee told reporters that Hong Kong could not be threatened and would push ahead with the new laws.

‘We are right’

“I don’t think they will succeed in using any means to threaten the (Hong Kong) government, because we believe what we are doing is right,” Mr. Lee said. Justice Minister Teresa Cheng said the basis for Mr. Trump’s actions was “completely false and wrong”, saying national security laws were legal and necessary for the former British colony.

In some of his toughest rhetoric yet, Mr. Trump said Beijing had broken its word over Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy from Beijing, by proposing the national security legislation and that the territory no longer warranted U.S. economic privileges. “We will take action to revoke Hong Kong’s preferential treatment as a separate customs and travel territory from the rest of China,” Mr. Trump said, adding that Washington would also impose sanctions on individuals seen as responsible for ”smothering — absolutely smothering — Hong Kong’s freedom”. Mr. Trump said that China’s move was a tragedy for the world, but he gave no timetable.

China’s Parliament earlier this month approved a decision to create laws for Hong Kong to curb sedition, secession, terrorism and foreign interference. Mainland security and intelligence agents may be stationed in the city for the first time.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 9:47:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/hong-kong-officials-protest-us-move/article31711853.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY