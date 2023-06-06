HamberMenu
Evacuation near Kakhovka Dam begins: Ukraine's Kherson region Governor

"Within five hours, the water will reach a critical level," regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

June 06, 2023 11:58 am | Updated 12:20 pm IST

Reuters
A satellite image shows Nova Kakhovka Dam in Kherson region, Ukraine June 5, 2023. Photo: Maxar Technologies via Reuters

A satellite image shows Nova Kakhovka Dam in Kherson region, Ukraine June 5, 2023. Photo: Maxar Technologies via Reuters | Photo Credit: Reuters

The evacuation of areas near the Kakhovka region in southern Ukraine has begun, the Governor of the Kherson region in Ukraine said on June 6.

"Within five hours, the water will reach a critical level," regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on the Telegram channel as 6.45 a.m. (0345 GMT).

Ukraine shelling continues in Russia’s Belgorod as thousands relocated: Governor

Russia's TASS state news agency cited emergency services as saying that some 80 settlements in the area may be affected by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam.

