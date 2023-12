December 02, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST

An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck Mindanao, Philippines on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 63 km (39 miles), EMSC added.

The U.S. tsunami warning system issued a tsunami warning after the quake.

This is a developing story. More details to follow...