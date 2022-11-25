Deuba-led coalition on its way to winning elections in Nepal

November 25, 2022 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s Nepali Congress-led ruling coalition was on Thursday on its way to winning Nepal’s parliamentary elections and has bagged 58 seats out of 101 declared so far.

Of the 275 members of Parliament, 165 will be elected through direct voting. The remaining 110 will be elected through a proportional electoral system.

Till now, the Nepali Congress has won 36 seats and is leading in 16 more. The CPN-Maoist Centre has bagged nine seats, the CPN-Unified Socialist nine and the Rastriya Janamorcha and the Lokatantrik Samajwadi Party two each. They all are part of the ruling coalition. The Maoist Centre and CPN-Unified Socialist have been leading in 7 and 1 seats respectively.

The main Opposition CPN-UML led by former premier K P Sharma Oli has won 22 seats and is leading in 27 others.

If trends continue, the NC-led five-party alliance will be in a position to form a coalition government.

Elections to the House of Representatives and seven provincial assemblies were held on Sunday. The counting of votes started on Monday.