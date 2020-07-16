Danish prime minister gets married on third scheduling try

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has managed to get married after her wedding was postponed and then rescheduled due to a busy first year in office that included the coronavirus pandemic.
Danish media reported that Frederiksen, 42, married filmmaker and photographer Bo Tengberg, 55, Wednesday at the medieval Magleby Church on Moen island in southeastern Denmark.
Frederiksen published a photo from the wedding on her Facebook page with only the word ja – Danish for yes – and a heart. The picture shows the smiling newlyweds coming out of the church.
Danish tabloid Ekstra Bladet called the couple’s nuptials a secret wedding with only a handful of invited quests present, including former Danish Prime Minister Poul Nyrup Rasmussen.
Frederiksen was sworn in as Denmark’s youngest ever prime minister on June 27, 2019, becoming the second woman to hold the post.
She postponed her and Tengberg’s wedding last year because of the June 5 national election that ended up putting her Social Democratic Party in charge of a minority government.
Frederiksen announced last month she would need to reschedule her wedding a second time because it conflicted with a European Union summit this week.
