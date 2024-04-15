International Ice Patrol was founded in the aftermath of the tragedy
Daily Quiz | On Titanic
The British passenger liner Titanic sank in the North Atlantic Ocean in the early morning of April 15, 1912, after colliding with an iceberg. FileSTART THE QUIZ
After leaving Southampton, England, the 269m long ship made two stops before disaster, literally, struck. Name the ports that it called on?
Answer : Cherbourg (France) and Queenstown (Cobh) in Ireland
After the liner went down fully around 2.20 a.m., the survivors were picked up around 3.30 a.m. by a ship that had rushed towards it after answering the distress signals sent around 12.15 a.m. Name the ship.
J. Bruce Ismay was one of the survivors of the tragedy. Who was he in the context of the ship and why was vilified and publicly shunned?
Answer : He was the chairman of White Star Line that operated Titanic and was branded a coward for taking a lifeboat ignoring women and children in the area
Name the novel, written by Morgan Robertson 14 years before the incident, which eerily predicted a similar disaster.
Answer : ‘Futility, or the Wreck of the Titan’
Though there were 2224 passengers and crew, the lifeboats had a total capacity to take on how many passengers (to the nearest round figure)?
According to Titanic scholars, what is the significance of the words ‘”Hard astarboard! Stand by the engines!”
Answer : The last words reportedly spoken by Titanic’s crew before the giant vessel started going down.
Name the famous explorer who discovered the wreck of the Titanic in 1985.