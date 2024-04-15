Daily Quiz | On Titanic

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /7 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 7 | After leaving Southampton, England, the 269m long ship made two stops before disaster, literally, struck. Name the ports that it called on? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Cherbourg (France) and Queenstown (Cobh) in Ireland SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | After the liner went down fully around 2.20 a.m., the survivors were picked up around 3.30 a.m. by a ship that had rushed towards it after answering the distress signals sent around 12.15 a.m. Name the ship. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Carpathia SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | J. Bruce Ismay was one of the survivors of the tragedy. Who was he in the context of the ship and why was vilified and publicly shunned? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : He was the chairman of White Star Line that operated Titanic and was branded a coward for taking a lifeboat ignoring women and children in the area SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | Name the novel, written by Morgan Robertson 14 years before the incident, which eerily predicted a similar disaster. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘Futility, or the Wreck of the Titan’ SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | Though there were 2224 passengers and crew, the lifeboats had a total capacity to take on how many passengers (to the nearest round figure)?

6 / 7 | According to Titanic scholars, what is the significance of the words ‘”Hard astarboard! Stand by the engines!” DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The last words reportedly spoken by Titanic’s crew before the giant vessel started going down. SHOW ANSWER