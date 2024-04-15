GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily Quiz | On Titanic
On April 15, 1912, RMS Titanic went down after hitting an iceberg. A quiz on the ‘unsinkable’ luxury liner.

April 15, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

V V Ramanan
International Ice Patrol was founded in the aftermath of the tragedy

The British passenger liner Titanic sank in the North Atlantic Ocean in the early morning of April 15, 1912, after colliding with an iceberg. File
1 / 7 | After leaving Southampton, England, the 269m long ship made two stops before disaster, literally, struck. Name the ports that it called on?
Answer : Cherbourg (France) and Queenstown (Cobh) in Ireland
