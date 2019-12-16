Colombo-based Swiss staffer arrested

Sri Lanka police on Monday arrested a local employee of the Swiss embassy in Colombo, who has been at the centre of a diplomatic controversy, for making a "false accusation" that she was detained and threatened.

The Sri Lankan national, working at the visa section of the Embassy of Switzerland, was reportedly abducted and sexually harassed in late November, a day after a top Sri Lankan police officer, who had been probing cases involving the Rajapaksa family, sought asylum in Switzerland.

On Monday, she was arrested following Attorney-General Dappula de Livera's advice to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to name her as a suspect, “for exciting disaffection against the government and fabricating false evidence”, the public prosecutor’s coordinating officer Nishara Jayaratne told The Hindu.

The development comes amid apparently escalating tensions between Colombo and Bern, over competing claims over the incident.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry earlier issued a statement saying the employee had been “detained against her will on the street and threatened at length” by unidentified men, who “forced her to disclose Embassy-related information”. Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry, on the other hand, sought to question the Swiss’s account, claiming that evidence available with the CID so far contradicted the staffer’s claims. Bern has stood firmly by its initial statement.

On Monday, addressing heads of local media institutions, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that available evidence showed the “abduction” of the Swiss embassy staffer had been “fabricated”, a statement from his media division said. “The Embassy official must have been compelled by some interested parties to bring myself and my government in to disrepute,” he was quoted as saying.

Following the November incident, Sri Lanka’s Human Rights Commission had expressed “deep concern” and said unearthing those responsible was “absolutely essential” to strengthen public confidence in law enforcement and to dispel public fears.

Though Bern said that the staffer's "deteriorating health" made it difficult for her to testify in person, following a Colombo court’s order last week, the Swiss Embassy employee has been testifying to the CID for several hours and also presented herself for medical examination.

Bern is yet to comment on Monday’s development.