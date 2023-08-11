HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chinese Naval warship docks in Colombo port after delay caused by Indian concerns: Report

“The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy warship HAI YANG 24 HAO arrived at the port of Colombo on August 10,” the Sri Lankan Navy said. The vessel is to leave on August 12.

August 11, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 12:04 pm IST - Colombo

PTI
In August 2022, the docking of ‘Yuan Wang 5’ at Hambantota in Sri Lanka had created a major diplomatic showdown between India and Sri Lanka. File

In August 2022, the docking of ‘Yuan Wang 5’ at Hambantota in Sri Lanka had created a major diplomatic showdown between India and Sri Lanka. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Chinese Navy warship capable of surveillance has docked at the Colombo port, nearly a year after another spy vessel berthed at a strategic port in the country and raised concerns in India.

“The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy warship HAI YANG 24 HAO arrived at the port of Colombo on August 10,” the Sri Lankan Navy said. The vessel is to leave on Saturday.

“The 129 metre-long ship which arrived in Colombo is manned by a crew of 138 and it is commanded by Commander Jin Xin. The ship is scheduled to depart the country tomorrow,” the Navy statement said.

According to media reports on August 11, Sri Lanka delayed its arrival upon concerns raised by India. "The Chinese authorities sought permission for it earlier, but Sri Lanka delayed permission because of resistance from India," the Daily Mirror newspaper reported.

Despite a briefing by Sri Lanka to Indian officials, the latter remained concerned about the research ship’s visit to the island nation.

In August last year, a similar visit by the Chinese ballistic missile and satellite tracking ship, ‘Yuan Wang 5’, which arrived in the southern Sri Lankan port of Hambantota elicited strong reactions from India.

There were apprehensions in New Delhi about the possibility of the vessel’s tracking systems attempting to snoop on Indian defence installations while being on its way to the Sri Lankan port. However, after a considerable delay, Sri Lanka allowed the ship to dock at the strategic southern port of Hambantota, being built by a Chinese company.

ALSO READ
The aftermath of Sri Lanka’s economic crash

Sri Lanka considers both India and China equally important partners in its task to restructure its external debt. The negotiations for Sri Lanka's external and domestic debt restructuring must be concluded by September, in time for the International Monetary Fund’s review of its $2.9 billion bailout extended in March this year.

The island nation was hit by an unprecedented financial crisis in 2022, the worst since its independence from Britain in 1948, due to a severe paucity of foreign exchange reserves.

Related Topics

China / Sri Lanka

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.