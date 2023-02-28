HamberMenu
China announces Foreign Minister’s visit to India for G20 meet

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will attend the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on March 2 at the invitation of India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar

February 28, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST - Beijing

Ananth Krishnan
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang. File

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang. File | Photo Credit: AP

China on Tuesday announced the visit of its Foreign Minister Qin Gang to India for this week’s G20 meeting, the first such high-level visit from the country in more than three years.

Mr. Qin, at the invitation of India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, will attend the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on March 2, a statement from the Foreign Ministry said.

Explained | All about the G20: History of the forum and India’s presidency

While the focus of Mr. Qin’s visit is the G20 meet, it also marks the first high-level visit from China to India since December 2019.

Last week also saw the first visit by a top Indian official to China in more than three years.

Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Shilpak Ambule held talks in Beijing with senior Chinese border officials and also met with Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Hua Chunying.

Russia-China, West divide may raise tensions at G20

The 26th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) in Beijing marked the first such talks held in-person since July 2019.

Bilateral exchanges have been stalled since early 2020 and the start of the pandemic. Ties between the neighbours have also been plunged into tensions following China’s mobilisation of troops and multiple transgressions across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) starting in April 2020.

At last week’s talks, both sides discussed proposals for disengaging in the two remaining friction areas along the LAC to create conditions to “restore normalcy” in relations, according to statements issued after the talks.

