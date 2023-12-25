GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chad's new constitution passes with 86% of vote

The electoral authorities said that apart from some "minor disfunctions", the referendum had passed off smoothly

December 25, 2023 01:50 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - N'Djamena

AFP

Chad's new constitution was approved by 86% percent of voters in a referendum held a week ago, the African country's electoral commission said Sunday, but opposition leaders challenged the figures.

The country's military rulers have promoted the new constitution as a key step in the path back to civilian rule, but it had been denounced by opposition politicians, with some calling for a boycott of the December 17 vote.

Turnout stood at 63.75%, the electoral commission said, which opposition leaders contested.

"The participation was much less than what the officials announced," said Max Kemkoye, head of an opposition group. "Everyone saw on voting day that the boycott was respected.

"They have fiddled with the results, raising them over time to make them public today," said Yoyana Banyara, head of the Federal Bloc, which had called for a "no" vote. "It's a disgrace for the country."

The electoral authorities said that apart from some "minor disfunctions", the referendum had passed off smoothly.

The results are preliminary, with the definite results due from the Supreme Court on December 28.

The referendum is a key step in the return to civilian rule by end-2024 promised by the military leaders.

But many opposition leaders say it is just a show to prepare the way for the eventual election of military leader General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, who assumed power in 2021 following the death of his father, who himself took power in a coup 33 years ago.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.