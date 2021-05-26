Blinken turns to Egypt to calm West Asia

The U.S. Secretary of State landed in Cairo a day after holding talks with Israeli and Palestinian leaders.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken jetted to Egypt on Wednesday as he pressed ahead with a diplomatic mission aimed at shoring up a ceasefire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip’s ruling Hamas militant group.

Mr. Blinken landed in Cairo a day after holding talks with Israeli and Palestinian leaders. In Egypt, he met President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and other top officials. Meeting with American diplomatic staff afterwards, he described Egypt as a “real and effective partner” that helped end the Gaza war and is helping “build something positive.”

Mr. Blinken has vowed to “rally international support” to rebuild Gaza while promising to make sure that none of the aid reaches Hamas. He is instead trying to bolster the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority.