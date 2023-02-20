HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Biden makes unannounced trip to Kyiv ahead of Ukraine invasion anniversary; pledges $500 million in new military aid

Air raid sirens blared across the Ukrainian capital as Mr. Biden visited Kyiv, but there were no reports of Russian missile or air strikes

February 20, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - KYIV

Reuters
US President Joe Biden (L) walks next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) as he arrives for a visit in Kyiv on February 20, 2023.

US President Joe Biden (L) walks next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) as he arrives for a visit in Kyiv on February 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

U.S. President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Monday, a major show of support ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion which has seen Moscow launch a massive assault across frontlines in the east. He said that Washington would provide Kyiv with a new military aid package worth $500 million.

Mr. Biden said the package would be announced on Tuesday and that Washington would also provide more ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems in Ukraine’s possession.

Mr. Biden added Washington would stand with Ukraine as long as it takes.

Air raid sirens blared across the Ukrainian capital as Mr. Biden visited Kyiv, but there were no reports of Russian missile or air strikes.

ALSO READ
Russia committed 'crimes against humanity' in Ukraine: Kamala Harris declares at Munich Security Conference

President Volodymyr Zelenksyy said he and Mr. Biden discussed long range weapons during the visit. The White House said Biden would announce more sanctions on Russia and military support for Ukraine.

“Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians,” Mr. Zelenskyy said.

Mr. Biden arrived in the Ukrainian capital a day before President Vladimir Putin was due to make a major address, expected to set out Russia’s aims for the second year of the invasion he launched on Feb 24 last year.

The anniversary has taken on more than symbolic significance, becoming what the West views as motivation for the war’s deadliest phase as Moscow hurls thousands of conscripts and mercenaries into a winter offensive.

Russia has secured only scant gains so far in assaults in frozen trenches up and down the eastern front in recent weeks. Kyiv and the West see it as a push to give Putin victories to tout a year after he launched Europe’s biggest war since World War Two.

Related Topics

USA / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Ukraine

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.