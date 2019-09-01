Bernie Sanders says ‘deeply concerned’ about situation in Kashmir

U.S. Senator and Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders told a gathering of Muslims that he was “deeply concerned” about the situation in Kashmir and asked the U.S. government to “speak out boldly” in support of a UN-backed peaceful resolution to resolve the issue.

Addressing the annual convention of the Islamic Society of North America in Houston on Saturday, the 77-year-old leader also sought an immediate end to communications blockade in Kashmir.

“I am deeply concerned about the situation in Kashmir,” Mr. Sanders said while addressing one of the largest Muslim gatherings in the country.

“India’s action is unacceptable,” he said.

He said the U.S. government “must speak out boldly in support of international humanitarian law and in support of a UN-backed peaceful resolution that respects the will of the Kashmiri people.”

His remarks came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday categorically rejected any scope for third party mediation on Kashmir, saying it was a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan - a position that was immediately backed by U.S. President Donald Trump who had recently offered to mediate.