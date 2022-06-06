As ‘partygate’ outcry grows, British Prime Minister Johnson to face no-confidence vote
Britain could see a new Prime Minister and Conservative leader if PM Boris Johnson loses the vote among 359 Conservative lawmakers
Britain's ruling Conservatives will hold a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which could remove him from the post.
Party official Graham Brady said he received enough letters from lawmakers demanding a vote on Mr. Johnson’s leadership to trigger the no-confidence vote. That happens if 54 Conservative, or ‘Tory,’ lawmakers write to Mr. Brady.
If Mr. Johnson loses the vote among the 359 Conservative lawmakers, he will be replaced as Conservative leader and prime minister. If he wins, he will be safe from another challenge for a year.
Mr. Johnson’s popularity plunged after investigations revealed he was part of rule-breaking parties held in government buildings during 2020 and 2021. At the time, UK residents bore the brunt of stringent COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions.
