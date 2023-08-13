HamberMenu
Another Hindu temple vandalised in Canada with Khalistan referendum posters

The video shared by Australia Today shows two masked men, pasting the posters and taking photos before fleeing the scene

August 13, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - Ottawa [Canada]

ANI
Khalistanis hold flags brandishing their swords during a protest outside the Indian Consulate in Vancouver, Canada. Image used for representative purpose only.

Khalistanis hold flags brandishing their swords during a protest outside the Indian Consulate in Vancouver, Canada. Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: ANI

A Hindu temple was vandalised in Canada by extremist elements, with Khalistan referendum posters in the late hours of Saturday, Australia Today reported.

The incident happened in British Columbia province in Canada.“

#Breaking Another #Hindu temple vandalised in #Canada by #Khalistan extremists – bogus #Khalistanreferendum posters put at door of @surreymandir to create fear among #Indian community,” Australia Today said on Twitter.

Canada always takes 'serious action' against terrorism: PM Trudeau on pro-Khalistan elements

The posters shared by Australia Today, read “Canada investigates the role of India in June 18th assassination”.

The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media platforms.

The video shared by Australia Today shows two masked men, pasting the posters and taking photos before fleeing the scene.

The poster on the temple gate referred to and also had the picture of Khalistan Tiger Force chief and designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in June this year.

Meanwhile, this is not the first such attack on Hindu temple in Canada. Multiple such incidents have been carried out by the Khalistani extremists. Several incidents were also recorded this year itself.

Canada silent on NIA pleas on Khalistani elements

In April this year, BAPS Swaminarayan temple was vandalised with anti-India graffiti in Windsor in Canada's Ontario.

Earlier in February, the Ram Mandir in Canada's Mississauga was vandalised with anti-India graffiti. The Consulate General of India in Toronto condemned the defacing of the Mandir and requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action against the perpetrators.

In January, a Hindu temple in Brampton was defaced with anti-India graffiti triggering outrage among the Indian community. The Consulate General of India in Toronto condemned the vandalism at the Gauri Shankar Mandir stating that the act has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada.

U.K. taking necessary measures for security of Indian mission in London: British Security Minister Tugendhat
