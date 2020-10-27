International

Watch | A quick look at the oldest and youngest U.S. presidents

This year, voters in the U.S. will choose between two of the oldest presidential candidates. 74-year-old Donald Trump and Joe Biden aged 77 will be the oldest in the country’s history. Trump, at the age of 70, became the oldest incoming president in 2016. On an average, U.S. presidents are inaugurated at 55 years of age.

