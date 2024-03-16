GIFT a SubscriptionGift
V. Shanmuganandam elected new chairman of CII Puducherry

Samir Kamra has been elected vice chairman, a press release from the Confederation of Indian Industry, Puducherry chapter, said

March 16, 2024 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
V. Shanmuganandam has been elected CII, Puducherry’s chairman for 2024-25

V. Shanmuganandam has been elected CII, Puducherry’s chairman for 2024-25 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Puducherry Chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry has elected V. Shanmuganandam as chairman and Samir Kamra as vice chairman for 2024-25.

Mr. Shanmuganandam earlier served as vice chairman of CII, Puducherry chapter. He is the founder and CEO of Touch Solar Technologies and Touch Energy Technologies.

As part of Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, Mr. Shanmuganandam has formed the Energy Academy in association with Pondicherry University for sustainable livelihood programmes for rural women and youth, a CII press release said.

Mr. Samir is CEO of Kosh Innovations Private Limited. He brings on board, 35 years of professional experience in the plastic industry, the release said.

