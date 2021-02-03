U.T. records 27 new cases

Puducherry added 27 new COVID-19 cases to its overall tally on Tuesday while no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.
The new cases, which were confirmed from 2,275 tests, were spread out in Puducherry (18), Mahe (7) and Karaikal (2). No new cases were recorded in Yanam.
With 26 patients discharged, the active cases stood at 286. Of this, 125 patients were in hospitals and 161 in home isolation.
The test positivity rate was 1.18%, case fatality rate 1.66% and recovery rate 97.6%. The cumulative total is 39,123 cases and the total recovered patients 38,186. Of an estimated 5.79 lakh tests carried out by the Health Department so far, about 5.36 lakh samples tested negative.
Cuddalore district reported two fresh cases on Tuesday, taking the district’s tally to 24,942. While 24,611 persons have been discharged, the active cases stand at 46. In Villupuram district, four persons tested positive, taking the tally to 15,195. Kallakurichi district reported two positive cases.
