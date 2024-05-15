State School Games Championship gets under way in Puducherry

The Puducherry State School Games Championship has begun at the Puducherry Armed Police ground here on Tuesday. The championship was inaugurated by Secretary to Government (Sports and Youth Affairs) Amarnath K. Talwade.

A total of 640 students from government and private schools are participating in the championship, with 80 students from Mahe, 80 from Yanam, 160 from Karaikal, and 320 from Puducherry.

Events include track and field competitions such as high jump, long jump, relay, 100 and 400 sprint races, and discus throw. Students are competing in three categories — under 14, under 17 and under 19 for boys and girls in more than 30 events.

Prizes for winners in various categories, including the trophy for the highest points by a zone, will be given on Wednesday.