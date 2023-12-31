GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Roads see heavy traffic as tourists flock to Puducherry for New Year celebrations

Tourists from neighbouring States thronged the Boulevard area to celebrate New Year. Around 2,000 police personnel have been deployed in Puducherry for traffic management and to maintain law and order.

December 31, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Rajesh B Nair
Rajesh B Nair
Roads adjacent to Beach Road such as Gingee Salai witnessed heavy traffic as flow of tourists increased by Sunday evening.

Roads adjacent to Beach Road such as Gingee Salai witnessed heavy traffic as flow of tourists increased by Sunday evening. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The city witnessed heavy traffic flow through Sunday as tourists from neighbouring States flocked to the Boulevard area leading to the Promenade Beach to ring in the New Year.

The temporary parking arrangements made at the New Port, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Petit Seminaire and Bharathidasan College for Women for tourists seemed to have yielded some results as vehicular movement remained free unlike the logjam that was the scenario during New Year eve in the past.

By Sunday afternoon, the traffic police started diverting vehicles at Eazhai Mariamman Koil Street, Sivaji Square, C. V Road, Mudaliarpet, Pattanikadai, GRT, Nellithope, Periyar Statue and Anna Salai-45 Feet road junctions.

“Since we were able to provide temporary parking for tourist vehicles in the periphery areas of Boulevard, we could manage the flow of vehicles much better. The S. V Patel Salai and Bussy Street which usually get choked were comparatively free. But the real crowd control challenge will be after 8 p.m when local residents too come out in large numbers for celebrations,” Superintendent of Police, Traffic, C. Maran said.

People in the hospitality industry said a large number of homestays and guest houses have come up in the outskirts of the town and coastal areas in recent times. Tourists who have found accommodation at these home stays and guest houses could have managed parking away from the town, he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Narra Chaitanya said around 2,000 police personnel have been deployed in Puducherry region for traffic as well as for law and order duty. As many as 1,050 personnel were deployed in the town itself, he added.

The entire Beach Road has been compartmentalised into eight divisions. Each compartment has been provided with a music system and proper lighting. People will not be allowed to move from one compartment to another, he said.

The police have installed 40 additional Closed Circuit Television Cameras. Two drones will be deployed for crowd monitoring. The CCTV footage and visuals from drone will be monitored real time at the subsidiary control room and necessary instructions for crowd management will be given, he added.

