HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puducherry will give permission to private players to establish medical colleges: CM N. Rangasamy

Private players need to have 25 acres of land to get started, the CM said; while the U.T. had a robust healthcare system, there was a need for more super-specialty care for patients, he said

October 05, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy launching the IMPEXPO 2023 conference and expo on Thursday, October 5, 2023. PWD Minister K. Lakshminarayanan is also seen

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy launching the IMPEXPO 2023 conference and expo on Thursday, October 5, 2023. PWD Minister K. Lakshminarayanan is also seen | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said on Thursday that the government would accord permission to private players to establish medical colleges in the Union Territory.

Speaking to mediapersons after inaugurating the IMPEXPO 2023 conference and expo organised by the Aarupadai Veedu Medical College and Hospital, he said all that was needed was a 25-acre site that the private player should have, to start the college. The government’s aim, he said, was to have more medical colleges in Puducherry for professionals of various disciplines to gain employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister said that though Puducherry has a robust healthcare system, there is a need for more super-speciality services to spare patients the trouble of going to cities like Chennai to get speciality care.

The CM paid rich tributes to the services rendered by doctors of the government-run Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their dedicated work brought down the mortality rate and earned the confidence and faith of the people, he said. He also called upon medical students to concentrate on the latest innovations and research practices and bring credit to the Union Territory.

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan said the government had so far spent ₹450 crore under the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Financial Assistance Scheme since its inception in 2003. Under the scheme, students from the Union Territory, selected through the Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC), are given financial assistance to join professional courses.

A.S. Ganesan, chairman, Vinayaka Mission Research Foundation, and Anuradha Ganesan, director of the Foundation were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Puducherry / medical colleges / medical education / healthcare policy / private health care / students

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.