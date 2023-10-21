HamberMenu
Puducherry student secures 22nd rank in All India Trade Test

M. Jeeviya of the Government ITI For Women secures 22nd rank by scoring 598 out of 600 in the All India Trade Test; nearly 20 lakh candidates took the test throughout the country

October 21, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Puducherry Labour Secretary A. Muthamma felicitating M. Jeeviya, student of Government ITI for Women, for securing 22nd rank in the All India Trade Test.

Puducherry Labour Secretary A. Muthamma felicitating M. Jeeviya, student of Government ITI for Women, for securing 22nd rank in the All India Trade Test. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

M. Jeeviya, a student of the Government ITI for Women in Puducherry, has bagged 22nd rank in the All India Trade Test (AITT) conducted in June by the Directorate-General of Training.

The student of Sewing Technology Trade is an all-India topper in the subject with a score of 598 out of 600 while securing 22nd rank overall in the annual examination held under the auspices of the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT).

Ms. Jeeviya was recently felicitated by Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan during the “Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh”, a pressnote from the ITI for Women said.

A felicitation was organised at the chambers of A. Muthamma, Labour Secretary, to honour the student for her achievement in the AITT. Neary 20 lakh candidates took the test across various trade courses.

Ms. Muthamma said the student’s feat was a matter of pride for Puducherry.

P. Saravanan, assistant director of training, and S. Vasunthara Devi, principal of the ITI for Women, were present.

