Puducherry releases revised guidelines for ground mounted and rooftop solar power plants

December 08, 2023 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry government has come out with revised guidelines allowing property owners to install grid-connected ground mounted and rooftop solar power projects of capacities ranging from 5 KWp to 500 KWp under net-metering regulations, in the Union Territory.

Net metering is a billing mechanism that credits solar energy system owners for the electricity they add to the grid.

As per the guidelines, solar projects installed within the premises of consumers, on rooftops of houses/factories/warehouses/government buildings/community centres/schools/dispensaries/hospitals /parking places/bus stands/market societies would be considered eligible to connect with the grid.

According to an official, “The consumer should sign an agreement with the vendor that the installation and commissioning of the rooftop system would be in accordance with the technical standards and specifications issued by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).”

“The Ministry would disburse a subsidy of ₹14,588 per KW for up to 3 KW of installed capacity of a rooftop plant. For plants above 3 KW and up to 10 KW, the subsidy amount has been worked out to be ₹14,588 per KW for the first 3 KW and thereafter ₹7,294 per KW,” the official said.

Under net metering, solar projects of various capacities of up to 500 KWp could be installed at the premises of the consumer. The solar projects installed under group net metering should not be less than 5 KWp and should not exceed more than 500 KWp as per the regulations.

Eligible consumers could also lease out/rent rooftop space/land/water bodies to a Solar Project Developer on a mutual commercial arrangement to set up solar projects under the net metering framework. The consumer will pay the Solar Project Developer for all the energy developed by the solar project at a mutually agreed tariff.

All the provisions of the net metering framework will be applicable for solar projects set up by the developer, according to the revised guidelines.

On the process to install grid-connected rooftop solar power plants of capacities ranging from 5 KWp to 500 KWp, the official said, the consumer should tender an application to the jurisdictional sub-division engineer along with a registration fee of ₹500 and a request for permission to set up the solar power panel specifying the type of arrangement required viz., net metering/group net metering. A techno-feasibility study will be conducted in 15 days and if found feasible, approval would be issued for the project, the official added.