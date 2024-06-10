Puducherry NGO seeks judicial probe into convict’s death at Karaikal sub-jail

The Federation for People’s Rights has sought a judicial probe into the alleged death by suicide of P. Prathish, 23, a life convict lodged in the Karaikal sub-jail in the Union Territory.

In a statement, federation secretary G. Sugumaran, secretary, said Prathish was sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with a murder case. He was recently to the Karaikal sub-jail after he allegedly assaulted another life convict at the Kalapet Central Prison in Puducherry. At the Karaikal sub-jail, Prathish had allegedly assaulted another inmateand was subsequently shifted to a separate cell. However, he allegedly ended his life in the cell on Saturday (June 8, 2024) night.

Mr. Sugumaran said the prison authorities and the administration were responsible for the death of the convict due to negligence. Stating the police had registered a case under Section 176 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), he demanded that case be probed from all angles.

The Federation also urged the Puducherry government to order a judicial probe by a retired judge of the Madras High Court into the incident. The government should also provide a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the victim’s family, he said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).