GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Life convict found dead in Karaikal sub-jail

Published - June 09, 2024 08:52 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

A life convict allegedly died by suicide on Saturday night in the Karaikal Sub-Jail. P.Prateesh, 23, was undergoing life term on charges of killing a minor girl with whom he was allegedly in a relationship with. Seven months ago as Prateesh assaulted an inmate in Puducherry central prison he was transferred to the Karaikal sub-jail. According to prison offficials again on May 31, Prateesh assaulted an inmate in the sub-jail. Following this he was shifted to a separate cell. Police said for several months no one had visited him. He allegedly ended his life on Saturday night. A case has been registered for further investigation in the Karaikal Town police station. (Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.