Puducherry

Puducherry Assembly Assurance committee holds meeting

: The Puducherry Assembly Assurance Committee on Wednesday, January 22, held a meeting with officials of the Local Administration, Public Works and Health Departments to review the progress of various commitments made by the Ministers on the floor of the house.

According to Chairman of the committee Nehru alias Kuppusamy, the officials were asked to expedite the assurances given by the Chief Minister and Ministers in the last budget session of the Assembly. “We asked them to fulfil the commitments made by the ministers on policy matters and on subjects pertaining Assembly segments,” he said.

Legislators Anibal Kennedy (DMK), A K D Arumugham (AINRC), Richards John Kumar (BJP), Sivasankaran (Independent) and Ashok Babu (Nominated) and Assembly secretary, who is also member secretary of the Committee, R. Mounissamy, attended the meeting.


