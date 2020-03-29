Narayanasamy express concern over violation of lockdown rules

Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Sunday expressed serious concern over the rampant violation of lockdown rules by the locals .

Talking to newsmen here, he said that the markets and meat stalls were teeming with large number of people during his surprise visit to some of the areas.

This should not be permitted as transmission of the virus was now alarming and the disease had claimed the lives of several hundred across the world.

Though Puducherry was now COVID-19 free, this should not mean that we can take the situation for granted, he said.

Mr. Narayanasamy announced that the Big Market located in the heart of the town would be closed and sale of vegetables, fish and mutton would be decentralised in nine new centres from Monday.

Social distancing is the only solution to prevent the spread of the infection. But people of Puducherry are not aware of the strategy and are moving about and swarming around the shops, posing a threat to society and also to themselves, he said.

He said that around 1125 people have been kept under home quarantine in Puducherry. There were reports that some were coming out of there houses and roaming about.

Steps have been taken to trace them and cases would be registered against these persons, he said.

Police have registered cases against 280 persons for flouting the lockdown rules. Around 240 vehicles had been impounded as they were found zooming around for no valid reason.

Mr. Narayanasamy said that he was shocked to see youngsters roaming about on their two wheelers unnecessarily. He appealed to the people to stay at home as isolation was the only effective strategy to protect oneself against the infection.

Meanwhile, the opposition AIADMK has given notice to table a motion to discuss the situation arising out of the COVID 19 during the Assembly session Monday.

Leader of the legislature wing of the AIADMK A. Anbalagan said that he had submitted the motion to the Secretary to the Assembly seeking permission to allow the motion for a detailed discussion on steps the government had taken and should have taken to prevent spread of the infection.