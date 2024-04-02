IJK functionaries came to fisticuffs

April 02, 2024 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A fight broke out between functionaries of Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi near the office of Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday. The tussle occurred when former organiser of Puducherry unit of IJK, Sathyavel came for the campaign of BJP candidate A. Namassivayam.

The present office bearers of IJK led by its organiser Annadurai questioned Sathyavel for his presence in the campaign after his removal from the party. A video grab of the incident showed Sathyavel being physically assaulted by a group. The posters of Sathyavel displayed in a campaign vehicle parked near the BJP office were also removed by the present office bearers.