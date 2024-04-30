GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Drinking water stations and overhead canopies offer respite from sweltering heat

The municipality is in the process of setting up drinking water kiosks at various locations in the city. Steps are under way to set up a green pavilion at Indira Gandhi Square, says Commissioner

April 30, 2024 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Cooling off: A water booth has been installed by the Oulgaret Municipality in Puducherry.

With summer temperatures set to rise, the local administration authorities have set up purified drinking water booths at vantage points across the city to help residents rehydrate when they are exposed to the heat.

The administration has also arranged water-filled containers at several places for animals and birds to quench their thirst.

According to a press note from Oulgaret Municipality Commissioner A. Sureshraj, purified water stations have been set up at the Gorimedu bus stand, entrance of the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, bus termini, Rajiv Gandhi Children’s Park, Uzhavar Santhai (farmers market), the bus stop at the Rajiv Gandhi Signal on East Coast Road and the Mulakulam Bus Stand (Near Royal Furniture).

The Commissioner said steps are under way to set up a green pavilion at Indira Gandhi Square. All citizens have been asked to keep water in open containers for animals and birds.

The Pondicherry Municipality is also in the process of setting up (thanneer pandal) drinking water kiosks at vantage locations in the city.

M. Kandasamy, municipal commissioner, said in addition to drinking water facilities already available at central locations such as Bharathi Park, more of these will be opened in other places too in the city. The Beach area, which sees increased footfall on weekends, is among the locations identified for setting up more drinking water booths.

These measures are taken following a meeting convened by the District Collector and Local Administration Department Director.

Meanwhile, summer holidays have been declared for all government, private, and CBSE schools in the Union Territory from April 29.

The Health Department has also issued an advisory to the public to protect themselves from heat stroke and other medical emergencies as summer peaks. The India Meteorological Department has predicted above normal temperatures in the days ahead.

Apart from wearing protective clothing or carrying an umbrella, health officials also suggest replenishments with buttermilk, lemon juice with some salt or fresh water.

The department has also ramped up facilities at government health care centres to treat heat-related conditions. Ample stocks of essential medicines, ORS packs and equipment to support management of volume depletion and electrolyte imbalances are among the measures taken.

