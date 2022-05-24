Deekshithars write to SP Cuddalore seeking protection
Protests at the Chidambaram temple have disturbed the religious atmosphere
The Podhu Deekshithars of Sri Sabanayagar Temple, popularly known as Sri Natarajar Temple, Chidambaram, have written to the Cuddalore Superintendent of Police, seeking protection to their lives and property.
In the letter, C.S.S. Hemasabesa Dikshithar, a representative of the Podhu Deekshithars, said a group was propagating a hate campaign against the Deekshithars. He said protests at the temple had disturbed the religious atmosphere. The Deekshithars strongly opposed the State government’s decision to allow devotees to the Kanaga Sabhai.
According to an order of the Supreme Court in 2014, the government cannot take any decision on the temple affairs without consulting the Deekshithars. The decision to allow the devotees to the Kanaga Sabhai was taken without any consultation, he said. “We are taking legal steps against the government order. We want a peaceful atmosphere to prevail in the temple. A written undertaking should be given on protection of our religious beliefs, duties, function and life,” the letter said.
