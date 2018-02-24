CPI(M) protests lathicharge at Thoothukudi meet

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) on Friday staged a demonstration at the Jawaharlal Nehru Street-Mahatma Gandhi Road junction condemning the police attack on the party workers during its 22nd State conference in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.

Three party workers and a five-year-old boy were injured in the lathicharge by the police at Toovipuram-Anna Nagar junction after a quarrel between the police and the cadre over letting vehicles for a while.

Leading the protest, CPI(M) State secretary R. Rajangam sought an inquiry into the “high-handedness” of the police in resorting to lathicharge against party workers during the protest.

The cadre demanded stringent action against an Assistant Superintendent of Police.