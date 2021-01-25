Congress suspends Namassivayam

The Congress on Monday suspended Puducherry Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam from the primary membership of the party for indulging in “anti-party” activities.
Acting swiftly after Mr Namassivayam announced his decision on Sunday night to demit office and resign his MLA post, PCC Chief A. V Subramanian on Monday said the Minister has been suspended for his remarks and also trying to wean away Congress legislators and functionaries.
“With the consent of AICC leadership, we are removing him from primary membership. Video footage of others who attended the meeting convened by him are being collected. Whoever associates with him will be removed, “ he said.
Putting up a brave front, the PCC chief said there is no threat to the stability of the government. “We will continue the tenure. Several legislators from other parties are in touch with us and ready to support the government,” he said.
The PCC chief said the Minister was given key portfolio and held the post of the President. “ He was given a free hand as Minister. The party gave all respect but he has not given the respect back to the party, “ he added
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath