College launches transgender inclusive nursing curriculum

Kasturba Gandhi Nursing College (KGNC), a constituent college of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, has introduced transgender-inclusive nursing care in the curriculum for under-graduate and postgraduate courses.

Launching the curriculum, Subhash Chandra Parija, Vice-Chancellor of SBV, said, “The transgender inclusive curriculum is the first of its kind in the country being introduced by SBV in the nursing curriculum”.

The curriculum was released during a three-day training of the trainers (TOT) programme held at Kasturba Gandhi Nursing College in association with Solidarity and Action Against the HIV Infection in India, Chennai, and Internal Quality Assurance Cell, SBV.

‘Professional ethics’

Prof. Parija emphasised the importance of the three-day programme and apprised the entire team of trainers on preparing future nursing graduates on how to serve the society better with dedication and professional ethics.

He stressed on the need for concern to be shown towards the transgender community.

“This TOT programme will ensure that trainers train the nursing students to serve the transgender community. According to a press note, the need for such a course was determined on analysing the current scenario and statistics of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, and intersex people and the inadequacies in the existing nursing curricula to prepare nurses to care for transgenders.

Renuka K, Principal, KGNC, gave an overview of the TOT programme.

The event was supported by the gender care team experts of Mahatma Gandhi Medical College & Research Institute, a constituent college of SBV.