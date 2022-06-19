CM urged to meet PM over Mekedatu

The Puducherry Agriculturists’ Association has urged Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seek his intervention in preventing Karnataka from building a dam at Mekedatu on the Cauvery. Appealing to Mr. Rangasamy to urgently call on the Prime Minister and the Jal Shakti Minister in Delhi, Association president T. Geethanathan said intervening in the issue was imperative as Puducherry, like Tamil Nadu, also had rights to Cauvery water. A dam at Mekedatu, if allowed, would spell doom for the farmers of the Karaikal region, he said. The issue cropped up after the reported remark of Cauvery Water Management Authority Chairman S.K. Haldar that a discussion on Karnataka’s Mekedatu proposal was on the table at an upcoming meeting of the Authority.