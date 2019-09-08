Bedi refers Cabinet decision on free rice scheme to Centre

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday said her office has referred the Cabinet decision pertaining to distribution of free rice to the Centre.

Since there was difference of opinion between the elected government and titular head, the Raj Nivas has referred the Cabinet decision on distribution of free rice to the Union government, Ms. Bedi told The Hindu.

Her response was sought after a government delegation led by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Saturday handed over a copy of the Assembly resolution reaffirming the right of an elected government to distribute rice to ration cardholders.

The resolution was adopted in the Legislative Assembly on Friday after Minister for Social Welfare M. Kandasamy informed the House that the Lieutenant Governor had insisted on crediting money meant for rice distribution to the beneficiaries account.

‘Expensive, laborious’

“The political representatives wanted to keep up the earlier system of the government procuring rice and distributing 20 kg to BPL and 10 kg to APL categories. The government wants to buy and distribute rice after procuring material from various contractors through expensive and laborious system of tenders,” the Lt. Governor said.

Ms. Bedi said her office had taken a decision to transfer money to beneficiaries to avoid pilferage and complaints of procurement of infested rice.

“Since there is a difference of opinion in this approach, we have referred the matter to the Government of India. Meanwhile, I have requested the Puducherry government to immediately release the entitled money directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries as per the present decision,” Ms. Bedi said.

The Lt. Governor said the₹160 crore allocated for free rice distribution would be spent in Puducherry itself. “It will benefit our own traders and farmers. Misinformation that the scheme is not being approved is false. What has been reiterated is giving money into bank accounts, instead of the government being in the business of buying and distributing,” she said.

Shortly after meeting the Lt Governor, the Chief Minister told reporters that they had walked out of the meeting following Ms. Bedi’s decision not to accept the Assembly resolution. The Chief Minister said the Assembly had expressed its desire to distribute rice to ration cardholders and the opinion was adopted as a resolution, he said.