Bedi makes teachers, staff of schools part of ‘Prosperous Puducherry’ mission

Lt. Governor on Wednesday extended her ongoing Diwali festivity outreach for various government departments to teaching and non-teaching staff of school and collegiate education.

Even while extending Diwali greetings to the staff, Ms. Bedi stressed the need for serious introspection on improving service to the public. A brief presentation captured the focal points which had been highlighted in newspapers with regard to quality of education, school infrastructure deficits, and student protests on issues.

The presentation was preceded by a dip stick survey where two sets of questionnaire were circulated amongst all staff — one that reflected the essential ingredients to tone up the functioning of the department by inviting their suggestions and the other devoted exclusively to those facets of education beyond curriculum such as reading, yoga, play, educational tour, seniors teaching juniors, and story telling.

The results of both the surveys were shared with the teachers and staff. “The findings of the survey followed the earlier trend where the staff acknowledged the wave of change for the better,” a press note from the Raj Nivas said.

The Lt. Governor’s series of pre-Diwali interactions with government employees was aimed at fostering a fraternity feeling as well as to promote a participatory approach to overall improvement of public service, the note said.

According to the press note, suggestions were made by the staff for improving the services further. The Lt. Governor assured the participants that their suggestions would receive due attention of the Government.

The sample results of the second survey relating to co-curricular engagements, spanning reading and screening of educational films and educational tours, revealed that much had to be done in these spheres that were essential components of bringing value addition to education.

A consensus emerged on the Lt. Governor’s suggestion that it was imperative to make such activities a part of teaching and staff concurred on introducing improvisations in this regard.

Participants endorsed the vision of "Prosperous Puducherry" through education that breaks the frontiers of mere academics and creates holistic students for a better future for Puducherry, the pressnote said.

Arun Desai, Secretary to the Department of Education, Y.L.N. Reddy, Director of Higher and Technical Education, and Krishnaraj, Joint Director of Education, were present.