Mumbai

Working on aviation fuel from Gadchiroli bamboo plan: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari. File  

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said he was working on an idea to set up a refinery for production of aviation fuel from bamboo grown in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district.

Mr. Gadkari was speaking at the inauguration of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ assistance office here.

“I am planning to set up a bio-refinery for production of aviation fuel. The bamboo for this will be sourced from Gadchiroli district. I have begun work on this and in two to three years, I will show you flights running on this bio fuel,” he said at the inauguration event.

He said the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aimed at making India a happy, progressive, prosperous nation.

He said the country needed Antyodaya, a concept of Bharatiya Jana Sangh co-founder Deen Dayal Upadhyay, which spoke of welfare reaching the last man.

Mr. Gadkari asked public representatives to initiate small programmes in Nagpur district to create self-employment chances for at least 10,000 people over the next two years.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 8, 2020 5:10:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/working-on-aviation-fuel-from-gadchiroli-bamboo-plan-nitin-gadkari/article33052129.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY