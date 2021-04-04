Work begins on dog park in Navi Mumbai

Work on the first-ever dog park in Navi Mumbai commenced on Friday. The park will be in an area of around 870 square metre within the existing 10,000 square feet Veer Savarkar Udyan at Sector 8 in Vashi.

Four years ago, after many pet parents had put forward a demand before the corporator of Ward 64, Vashi, Divya Gaikwad, for an exclusive place for their furry children to walk around, Ms. Gaikwad presented a proposal before the then Municipal Commissioner, N. Ramaswamy.

“All the pet parents have welcomed this move and are eagerly waiting for it to start functioning. Navi Mumbai lacked a space for its pets. There is an increasing trend of adopting dogs and this was the need of the hour. It would be an ideal place for families to come with their pet dogs,” Ms. Gaikwad said.

The park is expected to have a separate entry and exit gate along with 15 play equipment of different sizes to suit all breeds. The equipment would include hurdles, balancing beam and stepping paws along with a water station for pets and seating area for pet owners.

“Poop bins have also been proposed in order to ensure that the park is never soiled,” Ms. Gaikwad added. The cost of the park has been estimated at around ₹26 lakh and is expected to be completed in three months.