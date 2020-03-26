We will celebrate Gudi Padwa once we tackle this crisis: CM

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday refrained from making any negative comments about the Centre even as he acknowledged the panic buying spree in the State after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on Tuesday announcing the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

Mr. Thackeray in his daily address to the people said, “I know what you have been through last night. It is a war-like situation so I have compared this novel coronavirus with war. When we are not aware of the enemy then the enemy will attack us, so we have to be aware as we cannot see this enemy.” He also urged people to stay indoors at all times to check the spread of the disease.

Extending greetings on Gudi Padwa, Mr. Thackeray said the festival, which marks the start of the Marathi New Year, will be celebrated only after defeating the novel coronavirus. He said, “Today is Gudi Padwa. Ideally it should have been a festive mood. But we are being forced to stay indoors. We are going to celebrate it but only after defeating this virus,” he said. On the Central government’s directive to switch off air conditioners, he said it won’t be a bad idea to let in the fresh air in homes by opening windows.

In an attempt to cheer up citizens, Mr. Thackeray said, “Maybe this lockdown is bringing families together, something we have lost over the years. I am at home listening to Mrs. CM, you listen to your home minister.”

He added, “We have sufficient stock of commodities like vegetables, rice and other items of daily use, so there is no need to worry. All shops selling essential goods are open too. We will celebrate Gudi Padwa once we tackle this crisis.” He also reminded establishments to pay employees. “Many are talking about daily wage labourers. What about them? We have been in talks with corporates. They are coming forward to help. I again urge you not to stop paying your employees,” he said.