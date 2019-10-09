Even as the city celebrated Dussehra, a festival signifying the victory of good over evil, a group of 50 Adivasis from Aarey colony gathered at Naushacha Pada to mourn the loss of over 2,000 trees, which were cut to make way for the Metro 3 car shed.

“We pray to the forest and trees. They have cut our god. We wanted to seek forgiveness from our god for being unable to save the trees,” said Prakash Bhoir, a tribal rights activist from Aarey colony.

Mr. Bhoir said they wanted to hold the meeting near the car shed site, but decided against it owing to the heavy police presence there. Several of them were present at the site on Friday night when protests broke out over the cutting of trees. A few of them broke down during the meeting while expressing their despair at being unable to save the trees.

Pramila Bhoir, who was among the 29 protesters who were arrested on Friday night, said, “I am not sad about being arrested, but I am heartbroken that we came up short despite taking so much effort.”

Riddhi Anbhavane, whose brother was arrested, said charging people under Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code is wrong. She said, “We are not criminals, we were just protecting Mother Earth.”

Shashi Sonawane, who was also arrested, said, “If we don’t save these trees who will? The government will never understand our relationship with nature.”

At the meeting, the Adivasis expressed their rage against the government and resolved to not let any more trees be cut. “The only way to honour the felled trees is by saving every tree in Aarey and banishing all future projects,” Mr. Sonawane said.