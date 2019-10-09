Mumbai

‘They have cut our god’

Inconsolable: The Adivasi community in Aarey colony holds a condolence meeting to mourn the loss of over 2,000 trees at Naushacha Pada on Tuesday.

Inconsolable: The Adivasi community in Aarey colony holds a condolence meeting to mourn the loss of over 2,000 trees at Naushacha Pada on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Trupti Arekar

more-in

Adivasis seek forgiveness for not being able to save trees

Even as the city celebrated Dussehra, a festival signifying the victory of good over evil, a group of 50 Adivasis from Aarey colony gathered at Naushacha Pada to mourn the loss of over 2,000 trees, which were cut to make way for the Metro 3 car shed.

“We pray to the forest and trees. They have cut our god. We wanted to seek forgiveness from our god for being unable to save the trees,” said Prakash Bhoir, a tribal rights activist from Aarey colony.

Mr. Bhoir said they wanted to hold the meeting near the car shed site, but decided against it owing to the heavy police presence there. Several of them were present at the site on Friday night when protests broke out over the cutting of trees. A few of them broke down during the meeting while expressing their despair at being unable to save the trees.

Pramila Bhoir, who was among the 29 protesters who were arrested on Friday night, said, “I am not sad about being arrested, but I am heartbroken that we came up short despite taking so much effort.”

Riddhi Anbhavane, whose brother was arrested, said charging people under Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code is wrong. She said, “We are not criminals, we were just protecting Mother Earth.”

Shashi Sonawane, who was also arrested, said, “If we don’t save these trees who will? The government will never understand our relationship with nature.”

At the meeting, the Adivasis expressed their rage against the government and resolved to not let any more trees be cut. “The only way to honour the felled trees is by saving every tree in Aarey and banishing all future projects,” Mr. Sonawane said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 9, 2019 12:47:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/they-have-cut-our-god/article29621342.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY