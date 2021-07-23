MVA govt. to join Climate Group’s EV100 drive

State to urge firms to make transition to EVs by 2030

Weeks after unveiling its electronic vehicle (EV) policy, the Maharashtra government on Friday announced its decision to become the first State in the country to join hands with Climate Group’s EV100 campaign.

The drive aims to make electric transport the new normal by 2030 by encouraging companies to switch from vehicles running on fossil fuels to EVs and install charging infrastructure.

Maharashtra’s EV policy aims to achieve 25% electrification of last-mile delivery vehicles by 2025. Within six months from the day of notification of the policy, e-commerce companies, delivery and logistics players, and mobility aggregators will submit EV transition plans to the Transport Department.

Climate Group, an international non-profit, will act as a bridge between private companies and the State government to ease the process of shifting their fleets to EVs. As per Climate Group and SYSTEMIQ research’s Fleets First study, the majority of EVs today are privately-owned passenger vehicles, while only 11% are part of fleets. Focussing on fleets can spur electrification and boost infrastructure, it said.

State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who had unveiled the policy, said, “Investing in a clean transport system is an essential part of our State Climate Action Plan. With the revised EV policy, we want to engage early on with the most important stakeholder — businesses. The EV100 partnership aims to build a robust demand for EVs that can enable key linkages for the vibrant business community in Maharashtra, and support faster uptake of the policy.”

Divya Sharma, India executive director, Climate Group, said, “We urge businesses in Maharashtra to utilise the incentives offered by the State and join EV100 to drive 100% fleet transition by 2030. Companies should set interim targets aligned with the State’s EV policy to accelerate electric mobility.”