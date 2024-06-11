GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Moderate to heavy rains likely in Mumbai on Tuesday: IMD

Mumbai recorded 37.74 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 17.13 mm and western Mumbai 12.39 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am,

Published - June 11, 2024 11:47 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
A pedestrian uses an umbrella to shield herself during rains, outside CSMT in Mumbai.

A pedestrian uses an umbrella to shield herself during rains, outside CSMT in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PTI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast "thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rains" in Mumbai on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, a civic official said.

Also read: Heavy rains lash Mumbai, other districts; road cave-in hits traffic on Ahmedabad-bound highway

The island city recorded 37.74 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 17.13 mm and western Mumbai 12.39 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am, he said.

There was no rain in most parts of the city since Tuesday morning though the sky was overcast.

No major waterlogging was reported in the city due to the rain on Monday night, said another official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Road traffic was normal though slow at some locations, while suburban train services were running with some delay, officials said.

Southwest monsoon set in over Mumbai on June 9, two days prior to the usual date of June 11.

