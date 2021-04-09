Mumbai

Man caught with 12 Remdesivir injections in Mumbai

People wait in queues outside the office of the Chemists Association to demand necessary supply of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir, in Pune, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AP

A 22-year-man was caught with a dozen 12 vials of Remdesivir, a key medicine in treatment of coronavirus, here, police said on Friday.

The man, Sarfaraz Hussain, was caught by the Crime Branch with the injections at Andheri (East) on Thursday evening, an official said.

According to the official, the Crime Branch laid a trap after getting information about the man trying to sell the anti-viral drug in the black market.

During a search, the Crime Branch found at least 12 vials of Remdesivir in his possession, he said, adding it was not yet known whom he was going to deliver the injections which were seized.

With Maharashtra witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases, Remdesivir injections are in high demand in the state.

On Thursday, the Maharashtra government capped the price of Remdesivir between ₹1,100 and ₹1,400 per vial and warned against its hoarding and black marketing.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 9, 2021 9:28:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/man-caught-with-12-remdesivir-injections-in-mumbai/article34277936.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY