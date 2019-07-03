Mumbai

Death toll in the Malad wall collapse rises to 24

A portion of the wall that collapsed in Malad.

A portion of the wall that collapsed in Malad.  

more-in

Bodies of a three-year-old girl and a 43-year-old man pulled out from debris.

The bodies of a three-year-old girl and a 43-year-old man were pulled out from the debris of the Malad wall collapse on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 24.

According to Vidya Mane, a doctor at the HBT Trauma Care Hospital, Shah’s body was brought in at 3 a.m., while Kurade was brought in at 10.30 a.m. Both were declared dead on arrival. Search for more people was on.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced in the State Assembly that a high-level investigation into the incident would be launched. He announced ₹5 lakh ex-gratia to the family members of the victims. He asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to extend an additional financial aid of ₹5 lakh.

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
Mumbai
accident (general)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 3, 2019 2:31:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/malad-wall-collapse-death-toll-rises-to-24/article28270415.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY