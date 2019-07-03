Death toll in the Malad wall collapse rises to 24

The bodies of a three-year-old girl and a 43-year-old man were pulled out from the debris of the Malad wall collapse on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 24.

According to Vidya Mane, a doctor at the HBT Trauma Care Hospital, Shah’s body was brought in at 3 a.m., while Kurade was brought in at 10.30 a.m. Both were declared dead on arrival. Search for more people was on.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced in the State Assembly that a high-level investigation into the incident would be launched. He announced ₹5 lakh ex-gratia to the family members of the victims. He asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to extend an additional financial aid of ₹5 lakh.