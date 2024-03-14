Major fire breaks out in furniture godown in Mumbai; nobody injured

March 14, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Mumbai

A major fire broke out in a furniture godown in Mumbai's Goregaon suburb on March 14 afternoon, officials said.

There is no report of injury to anyone in the blaze that erupted at the storage unit located near Narayan Plaza around 3.50 pm, they said.

At least eight fire engines, other fire brigade vehicles along with an ambulance reached the spot and the firefighting operation is on, a civic official said.

"The fire is confined to the wooden storage material at the ground floor structure spread over an area of about 100x300 square feet," the official said.

More information about the fire is awaited.