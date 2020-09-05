Mumbai

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker tests positive

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker and senior Congress leader Nana Patole tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Mr. Patole said on Twitter that he developed symptoms while touring his constituency in Vidarbha region to monitor flood relief work. “I met many people during this and felt symptoms of corona. Though My tests results have come positive, I am healthy and there is no need to worry,” he said.

A two-day monsoon session of the Assembly is set to begin on September 7. NCP MLA Narhari Zhirwal, who is the Assembly Deputy Speaker, will chair the proceedings in Mr. Patole’s absence, a Vidhan Bhawan official said.

